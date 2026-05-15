Viral firearm video leads to arrest of two men in Thembisa

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Police have seized unlicensed firearms and a hijacked vehicle linked to a viral social media video.

Two men have been arrested in connection with firearms seen in a viral social media video showing women allegedly handling guns recklessly.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspects, aged 21 and 34, were arrested in Thembisa on the East Rand on Friday after Gauteng crime intelligence launched a tracing operation following circulation of the video online.

The firearms allegedly featured in the video were seized during the operation and preliminary investigations suggest they were unlicensed.

Police also discovered an alleged hijacked vehicle in the suspects’ possession during the arrests.

The men are facing charges related to the illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, contravention of the Firearms Control Act and possession of a hijacked motor vehicle.

Mathe said investigations are continuing to trace the women seen in the video allegedly handling the firearms negligently.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane praised Gauteng crime intelligence for acting swiftly to track down those linked to the firearms.

“The reckless handling and display of firearms will not be tolerated and police will act decisively against those who break the law,” said Dimpane.

Police warned the public that the irresponsible display and handling of firearms places lives at risk and constitutes a serious criminal offence.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Thembisa magistrate’s court next week.

TimesLIVE