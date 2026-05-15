South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke back in court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Friday with the court expected to determine his trial date.

TimesLIVE

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