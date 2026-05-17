Former North West premier Bushy Maape dies after short illness

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Former North West premier Bushy Maape has died after a short illness.

The North West premier’s office confirmed on Sunday morning that Maape, 68, died at a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday, surrounded by his children and family.

“Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi is saddened by the passing of former premier of the North West and struggle veteran Kaobitsa Bushy Maape,” the office said.

Maape served as North West premier from 2021 to 2024.

During his term, he was frequently ill and at one stage went on sick leave for almost five months. Shortly after his return from sick leave, he was referred to Thailand for medical treatment.

“He was a committed compatriot who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for a democratic and prosperous country. He epitomised selflessness and servitude in the execution of our liberation course,” said Mokgosi.

“He was committed to serving his people and turning the tide against many years of colonial-apartheid rule which disenfranchised and marginalised our people. He was ethical and incorruptible and was relentless in his advocacy for good governance practices which put people first.”

According to the provincial government, Maape lived what it described as an illustrious life marked by achievements as a freedom fighter, politician and public servant.

After the 1976 student uprisings, Maape reportedly left the country, where he received political and military training through the ANC.

He later infiltrated back into South Africa, where he formed and commanded the Kgalagadi underground, operating in Mahikeng, Vryburg, Taung, Kuruman and Kimberley.

“His strong convictions in the struggle against apartheid and its draconian laws led to his incarceration on Robben Island in the 1980s.”

While imprisoned, Maape pursued higher education and enrolled for a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and economics.

He also completed two honours degrees in development studies and economics through the University of the Western Cape.

After his release he became regional chairperson of the ANC in the Bophirima region, which stretched from Kuruman to Mahikeng at the time.

After South Africa’s democratic transition in 1994, Maape held several senior administrative positions, including chief director for the reconstruction and development programme and planning in the office of the premier.

“He was later recalled from retirement to help stabilise [the North West] government after years of administrative stagnation which culminated in the invocation of section 100 [intervention],” the office said.

“During his short stint as premier and through his meticulous and administrative prowess, he ensured that the cabinet uplifted section 100 in the province.”

Maape was also credited for championing education and youth empowerment initiatives in the province.

“As a strong proponent for education as well as the empowerment of young people, he relaunched the provincial bursary scheme which, to date, has funded thousands of underprivileged learners from disadvantaged and distressed backgrounds.”

The provincial government further credited him with conceptualising the province’s accelerated service delivery plan known as Thuntsha Lerole for municipalities.

It also said Maape revived the province’s growth and development strategy focused on job creation, poverty alleviation and tackling the high cost of living.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu described Maape as part of a generation that sacrificed for South Africa’s democracy.

“His life remains a testament to a generation of cadres who sacrificed greatly for freedom, democracy, education, and development in South Africa and yet are not in formal leadership structures.

“Comrade Maape dedicated his life to the struggle for liberation, the advancement of the people of South Africa and the empowerment of communities through education, serving the movement with discipline, humility and unwavering commitment throughout his life,” she said.

“The ANC dips its revolutionary banner in honour of comrade Bushy Maape and extends its heartfelt condolences to the Maape family, his comrades, friends and the people of the North West.”

TimesLIVE