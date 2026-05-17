Inside Joe Ferrari’s alleged R2.2m extortion network

As taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni appeared in court this week on allegations of extortion amounting to R2.2m, the Sunday Times can reveal he allegedly extorted money from a prominent South African business leader.
The businessman, with interests in housing development, social housing and mining, is known to the Sunday Times but has not been mentioned in court.
His company is heavily engaged in the extraction and exploration sectors, and bids for public works, infrastructure development and municipal tenders.
The enterprise runs controlled operations — such as planned blasting activities — in the Thembisile Hani local municipality near Kwaggafontein and Middelburg in Mpumalanga. It holds various manufacturing and petroleum-related regulatory approvals issued by the department of mineral resources and energy.
An insider told the Sunday Times that the extortion involved a protection fee for the construction of Moloto Road (R573) in which Sibanyoni allegedly demanded a cut from the project.
Sibanyoni’s advocate, former national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams, argued in court that his client had a business relationship with the complainant, but an insider told the Sunday Times that no such relationship existed.
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