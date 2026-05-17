‘Silent killer’ among adults under 45 in Gauteng raises concern

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Gauteng is seeing a rise in hypertension among young adults.

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The Gauteng department of health has raised an alarm over the increasing number of adults across the province under the age of 45 being diagnosed with hypertension.

In a media statement issued in commemoration of World Hypertension Day on Sunday, the department said hypertension, commonly known as the “silent killer”, often develops without noticeable symptoms and remains one of the leading causes of stroke, heart disease, kidney failure and premature death.

“During the 2025/26 financial year, from April 2025 to March 2026, Gauteng recorded 69,125 new hypertension cases across the province. Of these, 26,088 cases were recorded among adults aged between 18 and 44. Contributing factors include unhealthy eating habits, obesity, lack of physical exercise, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption,” the department said.

World Hypertension Day is observed annually on May 17, with this year’s theme, “Controlling Hypertension Together”, is aimed at promoting awareness, prevention, early detection and effective management of the condition.

The department said its awareness-and-prevention campaigns would continue beyond the commemoration through year-round public health programmes.

“While World Hypertension Day is observed on 17 May, the department’s hypertension awareness, screening and prevention activities will continue beyond this commemoration as part of year-round public health and health promotion programmes across the province,” the department said.

Health officials stressed the importance of routine screening, warning that many people remain unaware of their blood pressure status until severe complications arise.

“As hypertension frequently presents without symptoms, routine screening remains essential. In a bid to strengthen early detection and prevention efforts, the department screened approximately 8.7-million adults for hypertension across Gauteng during the 2025/26 financial year,” the department said.

“In addition, public healthcare facilities provide free blood pressure screening and integrated chronic disease management services for individuals diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes and related conditions,” the department said.

The department expressed concern that delayed diagnoses continue to place many residents at risk of life-threatening complications. “The Department remains concerned that many residents are still unaware of their blood pressure status often resulting in delayed diagnosis and severe complications such as strokes and heart attacks,” the statement read.

The department said ward-based outreach teams and community health workers continue conducting health education campaigns and encouraging residents to attend free screenings at clinics and community outreach programmes.

Residents were urged to adopt healthier lifestyles to reduce their risk of developing hypertension. The department advised residents to exercise regularly, reduce salt intake, stop smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

“Individuals diagnosed with hypertension are advised to take their medication as prescribed by healthcare professionals and adhere to treatment plans to effectively manage the condition,” the department said.

Residents collecting chronic medication are also encouraged to register for the central chronic-medicine dispensing and distribution programme to access medication closer to home and reduce waiting times at healthcare facilities.

TimesLIVE