Govt saved millions through grant cancellations, says Godongwana

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Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana said the Targeted and Responsible Savings (Tars) programme has already helped the department of social development realise R170.7m in savings from cancelled grants and R36.4m in savings from disability and old-age grant adjustments.

The minister was responding in writing to questions from MPs. DA MP Kingsley Wakelin asked the minister whether the National Treasury assessed the impact of the Tars programme on departmental performance and service delivery outcomes in the 2025/26 financial year.

Wakelin also asked the minister which departments have experienced changes in programme performance because of the savings measures.

Godongwana said Tars savings were effected on two programmes, namely the Public Transport Network Grant and social grants, due to the increased verification mechanisms employed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

“The budget savings take effect in 2026/27. However, the conditions placed on Sassa have yielded the following by December 2025: 6-million bank accounts and 8-million credit bureau clients checked; 291,581 grant beneficiaries flagged for review; 8,599 disability and old age grant recipients adjusted, saving R36.4m; and 34,661 grants cancelled, saving R170.7m.”

Godongwana said analysis of all budget programmes is done through a programme assessment matrix. The matrix uses standardised metrics to measure which programmes are aligned with legislation and policy and do not duplicate effort and perform effectively, delivering the desired outputs and outcomes.

The matrix also uses metrics to measure which programmes use resources efficiently, with staffing, administrative overheads, institutional capacity and delivery models that deliver value for money, as well as which are financially sustainable, exhibit sound budget discipline and have potential for external funding.

“In the case of the Public Transport Network Grant, the department of transport is embarking on a revised strategy for road-based public transport.”

He said that, together with amendments to the National Land Transport Act and the policy vision set out in the White Paper on Rail, a new action plan is expected to be developed for urban commuter rail.

Business Times