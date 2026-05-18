No warrant of arrest for Mkhwanazi, says Idac

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The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) says a warrant of arrest has not been issued against KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

This comes after social media claims of a pending arrest.

“The information is false and dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

“The rumours are clearly started to disrupt and distract the work of Idac, and the responsibilities Mkhwanazi is discharging in the fight against crime.”

Idac advised the public not to be gullible about social media posts

“Members of society are urged to be vigilant against false information circulated on social media platforms aimed at destabilising and discrediting law enforcement in the country.”

​TimesLIVE