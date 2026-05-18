POLL | Should sex scenes be cancelled on TV?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku has sparked intense public debate after opening up about an alleged sexual violation she experienced in 2023 during the filming of the Showmax series Red Ink with a male actor.

Nokwe-Mseleku took to social media to share her encounter, alleging that a male actor crossed boundaries they had previously agreed on, “got carried away” and sexually violated her during the scene. She further claimed she was gaslit into staying silent.

“It broke me,” she said. “I’m still building myself. I thought about unaliving myself so many times when I came out with the truth and fought for myself. I’m being told I’ll never work if I speak out or if I report this.”

In 2024, when the matter was brought to light, the male actor, through his legal team, denied the allegations, labelling them “baseless, reckless, malicious, and slanderous”.

His lawyers stated that the scene had been thoroughly rehearsed by their client and Nokwe-Mseleku in the presence of the director, a stunt co-ordinator and a stunt double.

They agreed that a stunt double would be made available for Nokwe-Mseleku should she wish to avoid close contact with the male actor but alleged she declined the assistance and opted to perform the scene herself.

The incident has triggered a broader online conversation regarding consent, the safety of performers, and how intimate scenes are managed on set.

Many argue the presence of certified intimacy co-ordinators should be mandatory to choreograph scenes in a way that ensures both parties remain comfortable and safe. Critics argue that simulated sex scenes should be eliminated entirely from TV to prevent situations where actors are left feeling violated.

TimesLIVE