Three granted bail in R26m Covid-19 Ters fraud case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The three accused have been granted bail. Picture: 123RF

The Mpumalanga specialised commercial crimes court on Monday granted bail to three suspects facing fraud charges involving the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters).

Fumu Mkalira Cifu Msiska, 48, a director of F & A Consulting CC, was granted bail of R300,000. His wife, Gladness Msiska, 48, a director of Khulane Construction CC, was also granted bail of R300,000. Bongani Zoren Mkhonto, 40, who is related to the couple, was granted bail of R3,000.

The accused face 4,294 charges relating to fraud and money laundering.

“The matter follows a successful application by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit in Mpumalanga for a restraint order exceeding R26m against assets linked to the suspects,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

It is alleged that between October 2020 and January 2021, F & A Consulting CC misrepresented information to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). The company allegedly submitted more than 700 names of individuals, falsely claiming they were employees, despite them never having worked for the company. As a result, more than R26m was paid out through the Ters, causing significant financial prejudice to the UIF.

Further investigations revealed that the funds were allegedly used to acquire movable and immovable assets valued at over R31m. These assets include a fleet of vehicles and funds linked to the suspects’ bank accounts.

The case was postponed until July 20 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE