Two months of water disruptions loom for Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and surrounds

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Eskom and Rand Water are co-ordinating winter maintenance work that will see residents of Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and surrounds experiencing water outages from May through to July. Stock image.

As winter sets in, residents of Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and numerous surrounding municipalities are in for several weeks of water supply disruptions due to “critical maintenance work” scheduled from May 29 to July 17.

Eskom on Saturday announced that various industries, mines and direct customers, including the Airports Company South Africa may be affected, and that a 21-day notice had been issued to all affected municipalities, industries and direct customers.

The reason for this is maintenance activities that are scheduled to take place on electrical infrastructure at the Palmiet and Zuikerbosch sites.

“The planned maintenance activities are necessary to improve pump availability and standby capacity. They also enhance operational flexibility across key Rand Water systems, reduce the risk of plant trips and equipment failures,” Eskom said in its statement on Saturday.

During the maintenance period Rand Water will be switching off some pumps, causing water supply interruptions.

Eskom said the work, co-ordinated with Rand Water, had been strategically scheduled for winter — traditionally a low-water-demand period. Rand Water will use the time to carry out its own planned maintenance work.

This includes Eskom-related electrical maintenance at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems; installation and upgrading of motors at Zuikerbosch Raw Water Engine Room 4; replacing of valves and thrust bearings at the Palmiet, Vereeniging and Foresthill systems and work on M11 pipeline cross-connections within the Mapleton system.

As a result of the planned maintenance activities, customers in Mogale City, Rand West, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Lesedi, Victor Khanye, Govan Mbeki, Thembisile Hani, Midvaal, Emfuleni, Metsimaholo, Ngwathe and Royal Bafokeng Administration are also all expected to be affected.

The early notification, Eskom said, was to provide customers time to put contingency measures in place. Customers would be kept updated through normal official channels and social media platforms.

TimesLIVE