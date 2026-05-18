‘Your circumstances do not define your destiny’: How Rufus Lekala rose from taxi driver to harbour master

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Captain Rufus Lekala at the Durban harbour, where the former taxi driver now oversees one of South Africa’s busiest maritime operations.

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For years, Captain Rufus Lekala spent his days driving taxis in Mamelodi while quietly chasing a dream he refused to give up on.

Every morning, he bought newspapers and carefully searched through the classified sections looking for bursaries, learnerships and work opportunities that could change the direction of his life.

For almost five years, nothing came up, but he kept trying.

Captain Rufus Lekala at his graduation ceremony. (Sethu Dlamini)

Today, the former taxi driver from Mamelodi is the chief harbour master at Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), one of the most senior positions in South Africa’s maritime sector. This month, he added another milestone to his journey after graduating with a Master of Commerce in Maritime Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

For Lekala, the achievement represents far more than an academic qualification.

“This achievement feels truly rewarding on a personal level. I am over the moon about reaching this milestone, as it represents the fulfilment of a long-held ambition that I had, admittedly, postponed for several years due to professional commitments and other priorities,” he said.

To finally bring it to fruition is both humbling and deeply satisfying. It reflects not only perseverance but also the importance of never losing sight of one’s personal goals, regardless of how long it may take to realise them — Captain Rufus Lekala

“To finally bring it to fruition is both humbling and deeply satisfying. It reflects not only perseverance but also the importance of never losing sight of one’s personal goals, regardless of how long it may take to realise them.”

But behind the title, the degree and the success story is a journey shaped by hardship, sacrifice, discipline and resilience.

Lekala grew up in Kutupu village in rural Limpopo, where life was modest but stable.

“Life was simple and, in many ways, normal. My mother and siblings provided for me as best as they could, and there was nothing specific I could ever complain about,” he said.

“I never went to bed on an empty stomach.”

Still, life came with challenges.

“One of the biggest was the journey to school. As a primary school learner up to Standard 5, I had to walk about 10km to and from school every day, which was especially difficult during the winter months.”

Later, his sister encouraged him to move to Mamelodi to stay with his uncle so he could attend high school.

“That transition was not easy at first; adjusting from rural village life to a township environment came with its own challenges,” he said.

“But over time, I managed to find my feet, adapt, and focus on my education.”

He eventually completed matric at Vlakfontein High School, but after school, life did not suddenly become easier.

Lekala found work in the taxi industry, but he knew it was never meant to be permanent.

“It was never my intention to remain in the taxi industry for life. I always viewed it as a temporary phase in my journey,” he said.

At the same time, he was desperately searching for opportunities that could open up a different future for him.

“During my days as a taxi driver in Mamelodi, I made it a habit to buy various newspapers every day, specifically to go through the classified sections in search of bursaries and work opportunities,” he said.

“I did this consistently for about five years without giving up.”

Those years tested his patience and determination.

“For about five years, I continuously applied for various opportunities, but unfortunately, I did not receive any positive responses,” he said.

Eventually, there was a breakthrough, a chance to enter the maritime sector. Lekala admits he knew almost nothing about the industry at the time.

“When the opportunity in the maritime sector finally came, I must admit I had very little understanding of what the career entailed,” he said.

“However, it was the first positive response I had received after years of trying. At that point, I was determined to seize any opportunity to transition out of the taxi industry and build a better future.”

The decision changed the trajectory of his life completely.

However, giving up was never an option for me. I was always mindful of where I came from and what I had overcome to get there — Captain Rufus Lekala

His journey into maritime operations started with military discipline training at the South African Navy’s SAS Wingfield in Cape Town. He then studied maritime studies at Cape Technikon before completing a two-year maritime cadetship with Safmarine.

After that, he returned to Transnet and joined as a trainee tug master in the Port of Cape Town.

“It was certainly a challenging journey, especially entering an industry I initially knew very little about,” he said.

“However, giving up was never an option for me. I was always mindful of where I came from and what I had overcome to get there.”

Over time, Lekala rose through the ranks, becoming a tug master, marine pilot and later harbour master in East London, Cape Town and Durban.

In 2022, he made history when he became the first black harbour master in East London.

“This was a deeply meaningful milestone for me, both personally and professionally,” he said.

“On a personal level, it represented the fulfilment of a journey that began in very humble circumstances.”

He said the achievement was bigger than himself.

“I understood that the role was larger than myself. It was about opening doors and inspiring others, particularly those from backgrounds similar to mine, to believe that such positions are attainable.”

Today, Lekala serves as acting managing executive at TNPA, where he is responsible for ensuring the safe and efficient movement of vessels in South African ports.

He explained that the role of chief harbour master is critical to the economy because ports are the gateways for international trade.

“A well-managed port ensures the smooth flow of goods, supports economic growth, and strengthens the country’s competitiveness in global markets,” he said.

His latest academic work focused on challenges facing Durban Container Terminal, especially as larger vessels become more common in global shipping.

“In simple terms, my research identified that our ports, particularly Durban Container Terminal, are facing increasing pressure from larger vessels that are now common in global shipping,” he explained.

“These vessels carry more cargo, which is positive for trade, but they also require deeper water, more space, and more efficient operations to be handled safely and quickly.”

He said some port infrastructure and operational systems have not fully kept up with these changes, leading to congestion and delays.

The research recommends investment in modern infrastructure, better planning systems, improved co-ordination and skills development to help South African ports compete globally.

Lekala believes the maritime sector remains one of the country’s most important economic drivers.

“The maritime sector is critically important to South Africa’s economic growth and job creation because it serves as the backbone of the country’s international trade,” he said.

He believes the industry is often misunderstood.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that the maritime and port industry is only about ships and cargo, when in reality it is a highly complex, technical and strategic environment,” he said.

Despite reaching senior leadership level, Lekala said he has never stopped learning.

A committed lifelong learner, he first completed a postgraduate diploma in maritime studies in 2022, before pursuing his master’s degree. His next goal is already clear.

“My next goal is to pursue a PhD in maritime studies,” he said.

“Education has always been a personal ambition for me, and each milestone I have achieved has only strengthened my desire to go further.”

Balancing leadership responsibilities, studies and family life was not easy.

“Building my career and furthering my studies required a number of sacrifices,” he said.

“One of the biggest was the time I had to spend long hours learning, training, and developing myself, often at the expense of time with family and loved ones.”

He credits much of his success to his wife and support system.

“My wife, the mother of my three children, played a significant role. She continuously encouraged me to stay focused and strive for a better future,” he said.

The recent graduation ceremony became one of the most emotional moments of his life because it reminded him of family members who are no longer alive.

“Standing on the graduation stage was an overwhelming moment for me,” he said.

“I found myself wishing that my mother, my uncle, and my sister were still alive to share in that moment with me.”

Despite all his achievements, Lekala says he keeps grounded by remembering his roots.

“What keeps me grounded is remembering where I come from and the journey it took to get here,” he said.

“Success is not a destination, but a responsibility. It is about continuing to grow, giving back, and creating opportunities for others.”

For young South Africans struggling with hopelessness or difficult circumstances, he has one message:

“Your circumstances do not define your destiny. Where you start in life does not determine where you can end up,” he said.

“Sometimes it may take years before the right opportunity comes, but when it does, you must be ready to seize it.

“Above all, my story is a reminder that with determination, patience, and hard work, it is possible to rise above any situation and achieve your goals.”

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