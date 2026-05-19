‘Growth spurt’ for junior mining as department takes concrete action for exploration

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Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe said the government-led programme to help bolster junior mining had so far assisted 13 projects since it was established in 2024.

Speaking during his budget vote speech on Tuesday, Mantashe said the R400m Junior Mining Exploration Fund, (JMEF) in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), was removing barriers to entry in the industry.

“We have translated this capitalisation into concrete action, with 13 projects already funded and exploration activity under way,” he said.

Mantashe said the JMEF, which was established to give early-stage exploration grants from R5m to R45m, had received a boost after a R600m injection from Anglo American, taking the fund to R1bn.

In addition, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) had committed R1.35bn for exploration activities, helping to make inroads for junior mining.

“We have agreed with the PIC that this allocation will serve as a continuation fund, providing a seamless transition for the project pipeline emerging from the JMEF,” he said.

Mantashe said the projects were promising, saying the first site in Bothaville in the Free State, which focused on rare earth elements and associated minerals, has been drilled and completed.

He also said the second project in Giyani, targeting copper, nickel and gold, is also nearing completion.

“This is a clear demonstration of a government actively driving the re-industrialisation and renewal of mining activity in South Africa,” he said.

He announced the department had been allocated R2.86bn, of which R1.17bn would be assigned to public entities and strategic programmes in support of mining regulation, exploration, mine rehabilitation and transformation initiatives.

He said safety in the mining industry was improving, but the industry was reeling from the Ekapa disaster, in which mineworkers lost their lives.

“Investigations regarding the disaster are already under way, and we will ensure that no stone is left unturned in uncovering the facts surrounding the disaster.”