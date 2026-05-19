POLL | Do you trust the justice system after Joe Sibanyoni’s case was struck off the roll?

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The striking off the roll of the multi-million rand case against prominent Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused has seen a backlash from the public.

Sibanyoni and the three co-accused were arrested last week on charges of extortion and money laundering.

The Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court struck the matter off the roll on Monday after state prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear for scheduled bail proceedings. Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni found Ntaba in contempt and said she would authorise a warrant of arrest against him.

The ruling has been criticised by the public, politicians and organisations who have called out the shortcomings of the justice system. Some warned such outcomes would lead to the public losing trust in the justice system.

The complainant in the case said he was disappointed in the outcome and feels he has been failed by the justice system.

“I am very disappointed [with how the matter was treated]. I feel like they have failed me [the justice system]. I am not happy at all,” he said, adding such judgments are the reason people are reluctant to report wrongdoing.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the prosecutor will be suspended pending an inquiry and the institution of appropriate disciplinary action.

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