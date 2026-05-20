Cape anti-apartheid veteran among activists held after Gaza flotilla intercepted

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South African activist Mogamed Faeek Ariefdien is among a group of aid workers detained by Israeli naval forces after a humanitarian aid flotilla was intercepted and boarded in international waters on Monday.

South African activist Mogamed Faeek Ariefdien is among a group of aid workers detained by Israeli naval forces after a humanitarian aid flotilla was intercepted and boarded in international waters on Monday.

Government on Tuesday said it was gravely concerned by the “illegal seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) bound for Gaza” and confirmed that South African nationals were among those “abducted in international waters and may now be facing detention/imprisonment in Israel”.

The GSF was carrying aid and more than 420 activists from 39 countries towards Gaza. The mission aimed to deliver aid and raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis through a peaceful civilian effort to break the naval blockade on Gaza and deliver essential supplies to Palestinians.

“Such developments raise serious humanitarian, legal and diplomatic concerns that cannot be treated lightly. South Africa has a longstanding commitment to international law, the protection of human rights and the safety and well-being of its citizens wherever they may be,” the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said in a statement.

“South Africa calls for restraint, respect for international law and the immediate protection of the rights, dignity and safety of all concerned.

“The safety, security and physical integrity of all unarmed participants aboard the Flotilla, including South African citizens, are of paramount importance. Any forceful detention of these vessels in international waters constitutes a grave breach of international legal norms and fundamental human rights.”

Dirco said it would engage with organisations liaising with the GSF in efforts to secure “the safe and immediate release of those affected”, while ensuring families are kept updated as the situation unfolds.

🔺 Breaking News 🔺



South African Delegate Mogamed Faeek Ariefdien has been illegally abducted alongside his fellow delegates from the flotilla boat 'Blue Toys'.



The Global Sumud Flotilla is a non-violent, civilian humanitarian mission that was subjected to an illegal attack… pic.twitter.com/TmAfwRsK03 — Kim Heller (@kimheller3) May 18, 2026

“We further call upon the international community and all relevant parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian missions,” Dirco said.

Ariefdien, a veteran Cape Town anti-apartheid stalwart, was acting as a delegate for the GSF — an international contingent of human rights advocates, delegates and media personnel sailing to Gaza. His vessel, the Blue Toys, was intercepted and boarded by Israeli naval forces, who detained him and others onboard.

His detention has sparked solidarity efforts in South Africa and prompted calls for diplomatic intervention by civil media networks.

Sandton-based Islamic television platform Hilaal TV, which streams on DStv and YouTube, announced that Ariefdien was among those detained when the GSF — including the Blue Toys — was intercepted in international waters.

“Among those onboard was South African delegate Mogamed Faeek Ariefdien. The flotilla was reportedly carrying humanitarian aid destined for Gaza as part of a peaceful civilian mission. Calls are now mounting for the immediate release of all delegates detained following the interception,” the channel said.

The Sharing Hope Foundation has also called for diplomatic intervention while launching an online petition and crowdfunding campaign.

Humanitarian journalism outlet Salaamedia reported that commandos commandeered the boats about 250 nautical miles from the Gaza coast, halting the mission and enforcing a long-standing maritime blockade.

According to Salaamedia, one high-profile detainee is Margaret Connolly, sister of the Irish president. She reportedly left behind a pre-recorded video stating: “If you are watching this video, it means I have been kidnapped.”

GSF organisers continue to demand safe passage for their cargo, arguing that the interception in international waters violated freedom of navigation.