Eastern Cape principal shot ahead of school crime awareness event

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An Eastern Cape school principal was shot at school by an unknown gunman on Tuesday. Stock photo.

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An Eastern Cape high school principal was on Tuesday shot and seriously injured in front of teachers and pupils hours before his school was due to host a crime awareness and moral regeneration event aimed at tackling violence, bullying and substance abuse in the community.

An unknown gunman walked into the principal’s office at Khanyolwethu Senior Secondary School and opened fire at point-blank range, leaving principal Mncendisi Ntentema fighting for his life.

The attack unfolded at about 11am in Ngcobo as Ntentema was finalising preparations for the awareness campaign scheduled for later that day.

He was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment and is in a stable condition.

Witnesses said the suspect made no attempt to hide his identity. After the shooting, he allegedly walked out of the school premises brandishing a pistol and disappeared without wearing a mask or balaclava.

The incident has left teachers, pupils and parents shaken.

When the victim confirmed he was, the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body. The suspect fled the scene immediately. A single empty cartridge was recovered at the scene — Brig Nobuntu Gantana, police spokesperson

According to police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana, the suspect entered the principal’s office and asked whether Ntentema was the principal.

“When the victim confirmed he was, the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body,” Gantana said. “The suspect fled the scene immediately. A single empty cartridge was recovered at the scene.”

A case of attempted murder has been opened.

“Police appeal to the public for any information that can assist in locating and apprehending the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Ngcobo branch commander Lt-Col Thembelani Mfundisi on 082-441-8433.”

No motive has been established and the suspect remains unidentified.

Daily Dispatch