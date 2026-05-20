Internal inquiry launched on a senior EC cop over alleged sex tape

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Eastern Cape police are investigating a string of allegations against a senior police officer at the Algoa Police Station

A senior Gqeberha police officer is at the centre of an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct and abuse of power.

The investigation follows the emergence of a video allegedly showing him and a junior colleague engaging in sexual intercourse while in uniform.

It is understood that a Motherwell-based commander has been appointed to lead the investigation and has already engaged the accused colonel and the woman sergeant.

The investigation follows an anonymous whistleblower report which alleges widespread intimidation, favouritism and abuse of authority at the Algoa Park station.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that the complaints were under investigation but declined to provide further details.

“The SAPS management is fully aware of the complaints regarding SAPS Algoa Park,” Gantana said.

“An internal investigation has been initiated and is ongoing.

“No further information can be disclosed through media platforms at this time.”

Approached by Sunday Times’ sister publication, The Herald, the implicated colonel, whose name is being withheld at this stage, declined to comment.

The sergeant, meanwhile, said even if she wanted to comment, internal policies prohibited her from doing so.

Both remain at work.

According to some aggrieved officers, the colonel’s alleged conduct has created an environment of fear among members, discouraging them from co-operating with the internal investigator.

It is claimed that a warrant officer was targeted after confronting the colonel on the emergence of the alleged sex tape which was filmed at the Gqeberha beachfront in August 2025.

A month later, the warrant officer resigned after being accused of releasing a gambling machine to a shop owner after it was confiscated during an illegal gambling operation.

He later withdrew his resignation but was then charged with misconduct for which he underwent a disciplinary process earlier in May.

The colonel is further accused of having covered up the sergeant’s alleged involvement in the gambling machine debacle.

Eastern Cape police are investigating a string of allegations against a senior police officer at the Algoa Police Station (Eugene Coetzee)

According to the officers, who did not want to be named, the video had caused a lot of tension at the station because the two had reportedly been filmed while allegedly engaging in intercourse in a public space while in uniform.

The encounter reportedly occurred after an overnight operation.

According to the detailed complaint dated February 26 and addressed to SAPS deputy provincial commissioner for support services Maj-Gen Nolitha Tito and head of human resources development Brig Frans de Klerk, the whistleblower said members were fearful.

On March 12, Tito responded that the matter was receiving the necessary attention.

The whistleblower had claimed further that members were demoralised.

“Members are scared to raise their concerns on how things are being dealt with here,” the complaint reads further.

“If it is not the unethical behaviour the colonel is [allegedly] displaying, it is the abuse of power and authority.”

It was further alleged that certain police members were being treated favourably, including the woman sergeant.

“Their [alleged romantic relationship] came out via the video after numerous rumours.”

In the video, the pair could allegedly be seen engaging in sexual intercourse inside the colonel’s vehicle next to the Something Good restaurant in the early hours of August 2 2025.

While the video was leaked by a junior officer, it is not clear how the officer came to possess the recording.

The complaint claims: “The colonel further covered up the [alleged] misconduct of the sergeant relating to the gambling machines that were booked in at the police station as exhibits following a joint operation with the gambling board.

“A disposal order was made by the officer [who initially resigned before withdrawing his resignation], but the sergeant knew that the machines were not supposed to be handed over to the owner because the investigation was not finalised.

“The machines were [allegedly] handed back to the shop owner.

“Attempts were [allegedly] made to recover the machines by the colonel, but the owner refused.”

Regarding claims of favouritism, the colonel allegedly allowed certain officers to use state vehicles for their personal use.

One officer was reportedly allowed to use the state vehicle to attend church services once a week in KwaDwesi.

It is further alleged that the colonel “arranged” trips to head office as a pretext, enabling the officer to also use a state vehicle to travel to her home in Qonce.

“We cannot complain or raise our concerns,” the complaint stated.

“There were three grievances opened against [him in the past] but none went very far, or they were squashed.”

The complaint further stated that three officers, so unhappy with their working conditions, had taken early retirement.

“We have witnessed colleagues being shouted at, sometimes in front of the public.

“But he does not see anything wrong with what he is doing.”

The whistleblower said the complaints were raised out of frustration and disappointment.

“We do not know who to turn to.

“We kindly request intervention or for an inquiry to be conducted.”