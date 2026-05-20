POLL | Do you support Eskom’s plans to pull the plug on Joburg over unpaid bills?

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Eskom threatens to cut power in parts of Joburg due to unpaid bills. File photo.

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Eskom has raised concern after threatening to cut power supply to parts of Johannesburg over the city’s mounting debt, which now exceeds R5.2bn.

The power utility has given the city until July 8 to clear its arrears. Failure to meet this deadline will result in disconnections, which would have devastating consequences for local residents and businesses.

Eskom maintains that it is entirely unacceptable to both Johannesburg residents and all South Africans for the city to collect electricity revenue from consumers while failing to pay Eskom its share.

Various political parties, including the DA, IFP and ActionSA, have raised sharp concerns over the crisis.

ActionSA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Herman Mashaba, argued that residents and businesses who pay for services on time continue to bear the brunt of incompetent and negligent leadership.

“Residents of Joburg should not live under the constant threat of darkness because of failures at City Hall. The people of this city deserve a government that is financially responsible, transparent, and capable of protecting essential services,” Mashaba said.

Meanwhile, Joburg mayor Dada Morero has made a desperate plea to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to save the city from being plunged into darkness due to the rising Eskom debt. The leadership team is set to meet before the end of the month to hammer out a plan to meet Eskom’s looming deadline.

TimesLIVE