Three men killed in KuGompo City shooting

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Police are investigating a case of triple murder after the deadly shooting in Duncan Village on Tuesday night. Stock photo.

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Three men were shot dead in Duncan Village, KuGompo City, on Tuesday night.

Neighbours who heard the gunshots took to social media on Wednesday morning to express their shock.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed police are investigating a triple murder.

Police officers responded to a complaint in Jiba Street.

“Upon arrival, they discovered spent cartridges outside a shack,” Gantana said. “Inside the same shack, they found the bodies of three men with multiple gunshot wounds. Several cartridges and bullet heads were recovered.”

The victims are aged 28, 36 and 37. Their identities are known to police but will be released once next-of-kin have been notified.

“The witness was instructed to remain outside and alert the others if the owner returned. While standing watch, four unknown men approached and opened fire on the victims inside.” — Brig Nobuntu Gantana, police spokesperson

According to a preliminary witness statement, the three men had gone to the shack.

“Finding it locked, they forced entry,” Gantana said. “The witness was instructed to remain outside and alert the others if the owner returned. While standing watch, four unknown men approached and opened fire on the victims inside.”

The motive is unknown and no arrests have been made.

“The investigation is under way.”

Police are appealing for information. Tip-offs can be shared:

at the nearest police station;

anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111; or

via the MySAPS app.

All information will be treated confidentially.

Daily Dispatch