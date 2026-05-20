South Africa

Three suspected kidnappers killed in police shoot-out

The men allegedly defied an order to stop and a chase ensued

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The forensic team at the scene where three suspected kidnappers died in a shoot-out with police in Marianhill, west of Durban, on Wednesday. (SAPS KZN)

Three suspected kidnappers died in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, west of Durban, in the early hours of Wednesday.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police collected intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects, who were wanted in connection with a Greenwood Park case of kidnapping and fraud, as well as being in illegal possession of firearms.

“Police spotted the suspects driving along Milky Way Road and attempted to stop their vehicle. The suspect defied the police’s instruction and sped off. Police gave chase and during the operation a shoot-out ensued. The suspect’s vehicle lost control and hit a tree.”

Netshiunda said all three died at the scene and no police officers were injured.

Police found two firearms and several rounds of ammunition.

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