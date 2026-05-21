‘Don’t blame grieving granny’ — Ramathuba on food poisoning case

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Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba said the deaths were linked to contaminated food.

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Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has urged the public not to blame a grieving grandmother after suspected food poisoning claimed three lives after a funeral gathering in Ga-Maja, Mmotong wa Bogobe.

Addressing the community, Ramathuba said the focus should not be on condemnation but on understanding the tragedy and supporting the affected family.

This comes after the grandmother returned home with food from the funeral and shared it with her granddaughter, aged seven, on April 18. The child began showing symptoms the next day after consuming the food. By April 20, two other mourners died after experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

Police said 42 people sought medical treatment at Lebowakgomo Hospital. The premier said they were successfully treated, including a 15-year-old girl who was admitted to intensive care but survived.

She urged people to show kindness to the grandmother after the loss of her granddaughter.

“We cannot be throwing stones at a grandmother who is grieving the loss of a granddaughter. She did not plan to want to see her grandchild being late. If we condemn her, what we are doing is worse than the food poisoning itself. She is distressed and she will feel guilty the rest of her life,” said Ramathuba.

She said what happened was likely driven by maternal instincts rather than negligence.

“Mothers, it’s in their nature. When they attend a function, when they see food they will always, before they eat, they think about home. The granny and the mother who took food to kids at home, it was maternal instincts. It was out of love,” she said.

Ramathuba also used the incident to warn communities about food safety risks, particularly during large gatherings in warmer conditions.

She said such risks are not limited to funerals.

“Even if it is wedding food, you don’t know when that was being prepared and by who,” said Ramathuba.

Ramathuba confirmed authorities had completed toxicology tests as part of the investigation into the deaths.

“We’ve ruled out chemical poisoning,” she said.

Ramathuba said the findings point to food contamination rather than poisoning.

She further said investigations by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases supported the conclusion of contamination linked to food handling practices during preparation.

Ramathuba said improper hygiene practices may have contributed to the outbreak.

TimesLIVE