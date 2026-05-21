Durban North student graduates with distinction in honour of late mother

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Lameec Crawford, left, is the first to graduate in her family, and is studying towards an IIE BA Honours degree in psychology. She is pictured with Emeris Durban North head of humanities, Kim Kromoser.

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The voice of her 13-year-old self echoed in her mind as she crossed the graduation stage: “We have made it.”

For Lameec Crawford, graduating with distinction was more than an academic achievement. It was the fulfilment of a dream, a tribute to her late mother and a milestone no one in her family had reached before.

Crawford became the first person in her family to graduate with a degree when she received her IIE bachelor of arts qualification at Emeris Durban North’s recent graduation ceremony.

“This was a huge milestone for me which I will never forget,” she said. “I just heard my 13-year-old self saying to me, ‘We have made it’. I’m still processing it all, but it was a surreal moment.”

Crawford was among 870 students who graduated through the Independent Institute of Education Class of 2025, including 125 graduates from Emeris Online Centre.

Crawford graduated with distinction, placing her among 288 Emeris Durban North students who achieved an average of 75% and above. She is also a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society, which recognises top-performing students for academic excellence.

Her journey, however, was not without challenges.

During her first year of study, Crawford lost her mother unexpectedly, a loss she said nearly caused her to give up.

“My mum never had the opportunity to complete her studies, so graduating meant even more to me,” she said. “There were many times where I wanted to give up, but I was determined to keep going. I’m proud of myself for continuing and I know my mum would be too.”

Family and friends rallied around her throughout her studies and were there to celebrate her achievement at graduation. Crawford was cheered on by her two grandmothers, an uncle, her best friend and fellow students.

Although she initially planned to study law, Crawford changed direction during orientation after realising psychology was better suited to her interests.

“I realised law was not for me and was drawn to psychology. I have always been someone who enjoys understanding the why and how things happen,” said Crawford.

Beyond academics, Crawford immersed herself in student life through Emeris Voice, the institution’s student organisation.

“That experience changed my campus journey because it made me feel like I truly belonged. I love being around people, being involved and contributing wherever I can,” said Crawford.

Kim Kromoser, head of humanities at Emeris Durban North, said Crawford consistently demonstrated dedication and resilience throughout her studies.

“I was always impressed with Lameec’s work ethic and dedication to her studies,” said Kromoser. “She maintained a distinction aggregate over all three years of her degree. Beyond her high standard of academics, she also actively participated in her student community.”

Kromoser said Crawford is now studying towards her IIE BA Honours degree in psychology.

Looking ahead, Crawford hopes to complete her degree, enter the working world and eventually obtain a master’s degree.

She encouraged students facing setbacks to remain focused on their purpose.

“Why are you studying? I think many times we forget that being given the opportunity to study further is a privilege that not many people have,” said Crawford. “If you remember your ‘why’, it will motivate you to just keep going.”

TimesLIVE