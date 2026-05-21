Ekurhuleni says R3bn is needed to fix ageing water infrastructure

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Ekurhuleni acting municipal manager says R3bn is needed to fix ageing water infrastructure in the city.

The City of Ekurhuleni says it needs about R3bn to replace ageing asbestos and steel water pipes as the municipality battles ongoing water shortages, sewage spills and infrastructure failures across several communities.

Ekurhuleni acting municipal manager Tsholofelo Koopedi and HoD of water & sanitation Thokozani Maseko this week attended the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry into municipal water management in Gauteng.

Evidence leaders told the commission that while Ekurhuleni often acknowledged complaints submitted by the SAHRC, there was little evidence that long-term solutions were being implemented.

“The letters, whilst they respond and acknowledge the problem, we haven’t seen much,” the inquiry heard.

The commission said residents continued to complain about sewage spills, unreliable water supply and delays in resolving water-related problems.

Koopedi told the inquiry that 99% of households in Ekurhuleni had access to water services and that the city continued to provide water, sanitation and waste removal services to 31 informal settlements. Water tankers were deployed during supply interruptions.

Koopedi said Ekurhuleni has 35 reservoirs, with 26 operational, but delays linked to the Lesotho Highlands Water Project have affected supply stability in some areas.

“We have already built new reservoirs, towers and pump stations in some communities, but delays in large bulk water projects continue to affect supply,” Maseko said.

Areas, including Palm Ridge, Thokoza, Tsakane and Duduza, were identified as some of the communities hardest hit by unstable water supply.

The inquiry also heard that a new Palm Ridge reservoir and related infrastructure had already been completed and would help stabilise supply once major water projects were finalised.

Koopedi also told the commission the municipality was dealing with staffing shortages, with the city’s vacancy rate sitting at about 27.5%.

Ekurhuleni is also implementing an infrastructure investment plan to replace ageing pipes, while construction of the Duduza and Tsakane pipelines is expected to be completed by December this year.

The metro is among municipalities with the lowest levels of non-revenue water losses despite infrastructure challenges.

Koopedi also highlighted Ekurhuleni’s blue drop status and said the city’s water quality ranked among the best in the country.

TimesLIVE