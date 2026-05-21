Fannie Nkosi’s lawyers withdraw and new defence takes over

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The criminal case against suspended Saps sergeant Fannie Nkosi faces further delay as the state moves to merge his case with the ongoing one in Limpopo.

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The start of the trial of suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) police sergeant Fannie Nkosi in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court was delayed on Thursday, after his defence team withdrew.

He faces charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of explosives. He was arrested after police raided his Pretoria North home in March, where they found a stun grenade, ammunition, firearms, R50,000 in cash and multiple police dockets linked to serious and violent crimes.

During proceedings, Nkosi’s attorney told the court that after bail was denied in a previous appearance, the legal team had advised Nkosi to appeal against the ruling because another court “could have come to a different conclusion”. However, the attorney said Nkosi did not instruct them to proceed.

“It is for that reason that today our intention was to make an application to this court to withdraw from this matter,” the lawyer told the court. The attorney said another law firm, which had already filed a notice to appeal, would formally come onto record and proceed with the matter while seeking to centralise the cases.

Katlego Maleho confirmed that he is the new legal representative of Nkosi. “I confirm that I will be coming to court on behalf of Mr Nkosi, your worship,” said Maleho.

The prosecution said a postponement was needed as processes to combine cases involving Nkosi are under way, including a dagga possession-related case from Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

This relates to allegations that Nkosi interfered in a dagga possession matter and tampered with evidence.

According to police, Nkosi allegedly presented himself as a colonel from SAPS head office and removed confiscated dagga from police custody.

The matter was postponed to July 22 for the centralisation process.

Nkosi remains in custody.

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