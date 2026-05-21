FlySafair denies wrongdoing after overbooking scandal referral

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FlySafair marketing officer Kirby Gordon says the airline fully cooperated with the investigation. File photo.

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FlySafair has defended its booking practices and says it acted lawfully and transparently following the company being referred to the special tribunal for overbooking.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on Thursday said it has referred the company to its tribunal for bad business practice.

FlySafair marketing officer Kirby Gordon said the airline had fully cooperated with the investigation and believed the tribunal process was the correct platform to resolve the matter.

“We remain confident that, on a full consideration of the facts, the legal framework and prevailing industry practice, it will be demonstrated that FlySafair has acted lawfully, transparently and in good faith, with due and careful regard to the rights of consumers,” said Gordon.

He added that more than 99.98% of FlySafair customers travelled successfully as booked during the period under review, November to December 2024.

Only 0.02% of passengers were denied boarding and every one of them was offered re-accommodation, a refund and compensation — Kirby Gordon, FlySafair marketing officer

“While approximately 5,000 customers were on overbooked flights during the period assessed, the vast majority travelled exactly as booked, because the anticipated no-shows materialised as expected. As a result, only 0.02% of passengers were denied boarding and every one of them was offered re-accommodation, a refund and compensation.”

Gordon further noted that 93.3% of flights departed on time during the period and no flights were cancelled.

The NCC said according to its inquiry, the airline has “earned significant revenue that it would not have earned if it were not for this practice”.

The issue first drew public attention after a consumer complained he had purchased a flight ticket but was informed at check-in that no seat was available because the flight had been overbooked.

The NCC investigation assessed bookings made from November and December 2024, and January 2025.

“The investigation revealed that the overbooking or overselling of flight tickets was systematically implemented by FlySafair. Overbooking averaged up to over 5,000 passengers in the months assessed,” it said.

Acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said: “The NCC’s investigation has found FlySafair’s booking practices to be inconsistent with multiple sections of the Consumer Protection Act [CPA]. The CPA prohibits suppliers from taking consumers’ money for goods or services they cannot provide.”

The NCC said Safair must answer to the National Consumer Tribunal for alleged contraventions of the CPA, including provisions dealing with:

Prohibitions, including overselling of services and unfair or unreasonable contract terms;

Inadequate disclosure of material risks;

Misleading representations;

Unconscionable conduct;

Failure to provide services on agreed terms; and

Failure to communicate information in plain language.

The NCC has referred the matter to the tribunal for adjudication, for the imposition of an administrative penalty of 10% of FlySafair’s annual turnover and for FlySafair’s conduct to be declared prohibited.

Sowetan