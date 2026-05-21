Former lawyer nabbed for allegedly stealing R2m from clients

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A former lawyer accused of theft surrendered to the Hawks in Mbombela.

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A 43-year-old former legal practitioner was arrested on Thursday for theft and violations of the Legal Practice Act.

The accused turned herself in to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Mbombela, accompanied by her legal representative.

Her arrest follows an extensive investigation into offences allegedly committed between 2018 and 2021, said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Magonseni Nkosi.

Nkosi said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect unlawfully pocketed more than R2m from three separate clients.

“The breakdown of the misappropriated funds includes R1,634,190.02 stolen from a complainant in a matter involving their deceased son, and R452,513.75 taken from a second complainant involving their deceased wife,” said Nkosi.

According to the Hawks, she allegedly also misappropriated R116,927.00 from a trust account during a divorce case.

“The suspect, who has since left the legal profession, is currently employed as an administration officer at her father’s funeral parlour business,” Nkosi said.

“A warrant for her arrest was issued and executed shortly after she handed herself over to the authorities.”

The accused is scheduled to make her first appearance before the White River magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE