South Africa

Former lawyer nabbed for allegedly stealing R2m from clients

Ex-attorney reportedly pocketed clients’ funds in estate and divorce cases before leaving legal profession

Emanuel Majola

Emanuel Majola

A former lawyer accused of theft surrendered to the Hawks in Mbombela. (SUPPLIED)

Story audio is generated using AI

A 43-year-old former legal practitioner was arrested on Thursday for theft and violations of the Legal Practice Act.

The accused turned herself in to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Mbombela, accompanied by her legal representative.

Her arrest follows an extensive investigation into offences allegedly committed between 2018 and 2021, said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Magonseni Nkosi.

Nkosi said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect unlawfully pocketed more than R2m from three separate clients.

“The breakdown of the misappropriated funds includes R1,634,190.02 stolen from a complainant in a matter involving their deceased son, and R452,513.75 taken from a second complainant involving their deceased wife,” said Nkosi.

According to the Hawks, she allegedly also misappropriated R116,927.00 from a trust account during a divorce case.

“The suspect, who has since left the legal profession, is currently employed as an administration officer at her father’s funeral parlour business,” Nkosi said.

“A warrant for her arrest was issued and executed shortly after she handed herself over to the authorities.”

The accused is scheduled to make her first appearance before the White River magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Four women nabbed over murder of Eastern Cape gogo accused of witchcraft

2

Papa Penny joins Floyd Shivambu’s AMM

3

Fannie Nkosi’s lawyers withdraw and new defence takes over

4

10 die as taxi and bus collide on misty road in Mpumalanga

5

Ghana postpones citizen evacuation from South Africa

Related Articles