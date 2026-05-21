Four women nabbed over murder of Eastern Cape gogo accused of witchcraft

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Police urge community leaders to help combat attacks linked to superstitions after an elderly woman was assaulted with a plank and drowned to death. File image

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Police have so far arrested four women in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old woman who was accused of witchcraft in a village near Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana named the victim as Nokhansala Sidiki. She was taken from her home by some of her family members on Sunday morning.

“At a nearby stream, she was accused of witchcraft, assaulted with a plank and subsequently drowned,” said Gantana. “Her body was found naked next to the stream with bruises to the head and face, as well as strangulation marks on the neck.”

The first two suspects, aged 26 and 28, were arrested on Monday. They appeared in court on Tuesday and have been remanded in custody until May 25.

Police arrested two additional suspects, aged 28 and 35, on Wednesday. They are due to appear in court on Friday.

In extreme cases, the symptoms of brain damage linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are misinterpreted as witchcraft or a curse

More arrests could follow as investigations continue.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned the murder. “This is a savage and deeply disturbing attack on a vulnerable elderly woman,” he said.

Health experts have called many times for increased understanding of declining brain health among the elderly, which can lead to slower or incoherent speech, confusion and even failing to remember how to dress properly. In extreme cases the symptoms of brain damage linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are misinterpreted as witchcraft or a curse.

Commenting on the attack allegedly being linked to superstition about witchcraft, Ncata said: “I call on community leaders to help us uproot this dangerous mentality. If you know something, speak out; silence makes you complicit.”