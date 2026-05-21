Gauteng warns Sassa applicants against unnecessary hospital costs

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Clinics can help with free medical verification forms required by the South African Social Security Agency. File photo.

Applicants for disability grants in Gauteng are being warned they could face unnecessary costs if they continue using hospitals to complete medical verification forms required by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The department of health said some applicants were going to hospitals to have referral forms, also known as functional referral forms, completed as part of the disability grant application process.

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Faith Mazibuko urged residents to rather visit clinics and community health centres (CHCs) where the service is provided free of charge. “Clinics and CHC’s are better suited to assist residents with the completion of Sassa-related medical verification forms and are located closer to communities,” said Mazibuko.

“We want to make it easier for disability grant applicants to access the assistance they need. Clinics and CHC’s are closer to communities and are better placed to assist with Sassa-related forms without placing an additional financial burden on applicants. We appeal to residents to only use hospitals for services that require specialised care,” Mazibuko said.

However, in terms of the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule (UPFS), Mazibuko said applicants may be charged a prescribed fee when these administrative services are provided at hospitals.

Residents applying for disability grants are also reminded to bring their relevant Sassa documents, identity documents and any available medical records when visiting clinics or CHCs.

TimesLIVE