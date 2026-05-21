IN PICS | Fisticuffs between anti-immigrant protesters and foreigners in Durban

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Tension flared outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban on Thursday between foreign nationals who sought refuge there and members of anti-immigrant organisation March and March.

The incident allegedly arose after a foreigner photographed the protesters, angering some members who demanded that he delete the images. When he refused, the heated exchange of words turned physical.

Police officers who were monitoring the situation intervened, managing to calm tensions and prevent any serious injuries.

Tensions flared outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban on Thursday when a confrontation broke out between foreign nationals and members of the March and March organisation. (Sandile Ndlovu)

About 500 foreigners have been staying at the centre following pleas for protection against various groups of anti-immigrant groups who they say have attacked, threatened and intimidated them at work and in their homes.

They camped outside the Durban Central police station on Monday but were dispersed by rubber bullets and tear gas on Tuesday and moved to the Diakonia centre.

Hundreds of foreign nationals have taken refuge at the Diakonia Centre. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Members of March and March, Operation Dudula and the Amabhinca Nation have increased “clean-up” campaigns mainly in KwaZulu-Natal in the past month. The groups have increased their focus on forcing undocumented migrants out of the country, who they say rob locals of jobs, threaten the economy and are responsible for criminal syndicates.

Police and home affairs met foreign nationals leaders on Wednesday and Thursday amid pleas for help, which has attracted criticism by African leaders.

Foreign nationals at the Diakonia Centre wait to be processed by home affairs officials. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Speaking outside the centre on Thursday, eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba said buses were arranged to transport foreign nationals to a refugee centre for processing.

Xaba said he was in Cape Town for two days and returned to find the head of the department from the premier’s office meeting Diakonia officials, home affairs and leaders of the foreign nationals representing eight countries.

“We have organised buses and they will be transported to the refugee centre on Moore Road, where they will be processed. Some may not be in the country legally or have the documentation, so it means they will be taken through the court process,” he said.

Protesters outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban on Thursday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

“We have spoken to the head of the court to designate a court and magistrate to process them. We have informed them they must be ready to work overtime, judging by the number I see around here.”

He said home affairs officials will also work overtime.

“Deportation may occur after the verification process at the court. They might be remanded in police cells or prison pending the process out of the country.”

Police were on high alert when March and March protested outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban on Thursday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Sifiso Sonjica, who was also at the centre, said: “As the ANC we call on the government to intervene decisively on this issue. We have laws that have to be enforced; it can’t be difficult to enforce simple laws that are there.

“It is not simply a police matter and we have asked that the security cluster to get involved. These are undesirable scenes and they are embarrassing to our country. We think if government was enforcing the law. we wouldn’t be here. ”

A group of foreign women outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban wait to be processed by home affairs officials. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Sonjica said for those who are in the country illegally, there is no debate that they must be deported.

“Equally we are saying those who are acting as vigilantes must be called out. Police must arrest those who are violent against foreign nationals. Nobody must die. If they are illegal, they must be deported.

“Also I don’t think there is anyone on the continent who must say to us we are xenophobic because you can’t go to any country when you don’t have legal papers. All we are agreeing with is that those who are here illegally must leave our country. We have an issue with the methods used by some people, but we are all human beings protected under the law.”

Police speak to protesters outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban on Thursday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Sonjica appealled to nongovernmental organisations and businesses who employ illegal workers to stop breaking the law.

He said foreigners live among locals, not in refugee camps, so it isn’t a case that “we wake up and be xenophobic ... Our people are agitated but they must guard against being used by political parties, who are using it as a political tool.

“We need to have cool heads to solve the problem going forward. That is what leadership is about.”

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