IN PICS | ‘She was essential to SA’: Stars pay tribute to Maria McCloy

Wednesday’s memorial ceremony for Maria McCloy gathered some of South Africa’s industry greats to celebrate and honour the life of an icon.
The Nelson Mandela Auditorium at the Johannesburg Theatre reflected different parts of her life as a designer, DJ, writer and journalist and was fully packed with artists including DJ Sbu, Kagiso Lediga, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuza, and Rami Chuene, close friends and family members to pay their respect.
Milisuthando Bongela, Thebe Magugu and Chris Wilson were among the close friends who paid tribute, representing some of the artists who stayed at Westminster Mansions and honouring the Yeoville community for its contribution to the arts.
The auditorium was filled with tears and boisterous cheering as mourners spoke about how much she had achieved and how she felt content when she died about the life she had led.
Lebo Mashile, who facilitated the ceremony, remembered Maria for her ability to unite people.
Though Maria did not have children of her own, she was an aunt to many. Thandiswa Mazwai’s daughter Malaika said Maria’s death kicked her sideways because she was like a second mother.
“Your babies you left behind will miss you so greatly.”
Representing the family, Neo Makhakhe said he would remember Maria as a ”respectful, kind, honest, deeply attentive, deeply loving and deeply present” person.
“She was essential to South Africa,” he said.
Teary Thandiswa said she had been distraught since Maria’s death and sang a tribute song.
“I have not managed to write anything. I’m going to attempt to sing this song, which I think speaks to Maria’s spirit, her generosity, her curiosity, her friendship.”
“Maria was a genius. She was so generous that we delighted doing something for her,” said designer Thula Sindi.
TimesLIVE
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