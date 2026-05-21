LISTEN | Putco weekly commuters could pay up to R43 more

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Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the 10% increase means commuters would pay R43 more for their weekly travel.

Putco says the highest weekly fare increase commuters will face is R43, while from June 1 some monthly commuters could pay up to R171 more.

The company announced a 10% fares increase this week due to diesel price hikes caused by the US-Israel war on Iran. This means commuters will have to dig deeper to move around.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the 10% increase means commuters would pay R43 more for their weekly travel.

“Most commuters purchase weekly tickets, and according to the company’s calculations, the highest weekly fare currently stands at R431. With the 10% increase, that ticket will cost R474, translating to an increase of R43 per week,” Xulu said.

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Xulu said monthly tickets are less commonly used by commuters and the highest monthly fare currently costs R1,981. After the increase, the fare will rise to R2,342, meaning commuters will pay about R171 more per month.

The company said the increase comes after months of absorbing rising fuel and operational costs in the transport industry. Putco said the adjustment was unavoidable to continue providing safe and reliable transport services.

Putco said though it understands the financial pressure facing commuters due to the rising cost of living, operational expenses have escalated sharply, forcing the company to implement what it described as the “lowest possible increase”.

“Despite this increase, Putco remains one of the most affordable ways to travel,” it said.

The company said posters detailing the exact rand-value increases for all routes will be placed inside buses by May 22.

The new fares will apply to trips purchased from June 1, while all trip validity periods will remain unchanged.

Sowetan