Man set alight in locked office; suspect appears in court

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A man is standing trial for the horrific murder at an Akasia workplace.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome murder in Akasia, Pretoria.

Raymond Mnisi, from Pretoria East, is due in the magistrate’s court on Friday for bail proceedings after a brief first court appearance.

He is alleged to have killed Tshepo Edward Kabini, also 44, on May 8.

Lumka Mahanjana, the NPA’s regional spokesperson, said Mnisi went to the deceased’s workplace at a concrete company in Akasia. After asking to see him, the two proceeded to Kabini’s office.

“A few minutes later, an argument allegedly broke out between them.

“During the altercation, Mnisi allegedly left the office, went to his vehicle, and fetched a stick and a 5l container of petrol. He then allegedly returned to the office, locked the door, poured petrol over the deceased, and set him alight.”

He fled the scene.

Kabini’s brother, who was also on the premises, opened the office and rushed him to Dr George Mukhari Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A case was opened with police the same day. Following investigations, Mnisi was arrested at his home on May 14.

TimesLIVE