Pain, growth, and hope - Rethabile Khumalo gets candid about grief

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Singer Rethabile Khumalo says she used creative time in the recording studio to help her deal with the death of her mother.

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Rethabile Khumalo has penned an ode to her late mother, Winnie Khumalo, in her third studio album Kwelizayo where she opens up about grief, healing and resilience.

Developed over several months after the death of her mother on January 7 2025, the album captures Rethabile’s vulnerable side.

“Creating Kwelizayo became a healing process for me after losing my mother. I poured a lot of my emotions, pain, growth, and hope into the music, and although it was emotionally difficult at times, the album gave me a space to express myself honestly,” Rethabile told TshisaLIVE.

“Composer Sipho Melusi Msimango played a major role in helping me through the entire process as a songwriter and producer. His support, understanding, and creative guidance helped me bring my emotions to life through the music.”

Grief hasn’t been an easy journey for the Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker since her mother died, but the studio became a space of healing for her.

“Going into the studio after my mother’s passing was emotionally very difficult at first because music was something so closely connected to both my personal life and my journey with her.

“I was able to slowly turn pain into something meaningful through the music. That process helped me grow both personally and creatively. The hardest part has been adjusting to life without her presence because she was such a big part of my everyday life. Beyond being my mother, she was my support system, someone I could speak to about anything, especially during difficult moments.”

Rethabile is dedicated to preserving the legacy of her mother and pursuing their shared dreams together.

Last April, she opened a food truck at 176773/8 Protea Glen Ext 9 in Cheesehood Avenue in her mother’s honour.

“I want to make my mom proud. I am willing to do anything to make my mom proud because I am the woman I am today because of her.”

TshisaLIVE