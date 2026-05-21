Somali Association explains use of SA coat of arms after backlash

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The South African coat of arms was inadvertently used by the Somali Association of SA.

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The Somali Association of South Africa (Sasa) has explained the motive behind using the South African coat of arms in its promotional material, stating that the inclusion was not intended to cause harm.

The association featured the South African coat of arms and national flag alongside the Somali flag and coat of arms on a poster advertising an upcoming gathering to appoint a new Gauteng chairperson.

After images of the poster circulated widely on social media, Gayton McKenzie, the minister of sport, arts and culture, launched an investigation into the alleged unlawful use of the national emblem.

“The integrity of South Africa’s national symbols is non-negotiable,” McKenzie said.

“The coat of arms is not a decorative element available for adoption by any organisation that finds it convenient. It belongs to the people of South Africa and must be treated with the dignity and legal respect it commands.”

Speaking to SAfm, Sasa national director Abdikadir Mohamed explained that the emblem was intended to represent the relationship between the two nations.

“The coat of arms was included in our logo as a symbol of unity and friendship between South Africa and Somalia,” Mohamed said. “This was an unintentional error; we were not aware of the specific legal restrictions regarding the use of these symbols without permission from the relevant government departments.”

He emphasised that there was no ill intent behind the design and reiterated that the association was unaware of the legal implications.

“We always respect the rule of law and the constitution of South Africa. This was an unintentional error and mistake,” he added.

The use of the coat of arms of the Republic of SA is strictly regulated and protected under national legislation. It is reserved exclusively for authorised South African government communications and official products.

The association has welcomed the investigation by the department of sport, arts and culture. It has also removed the controversial image and issued a formal apology.

“These actions were taken promptly, coinciding with the statement released by the department of sport, arts and culture,” Mohamed noted.

While Mohamed indicated that Sasa had not yet reached out to the minister directly, he expressed the association’s willingness to engage with the department and fully co-operate with the investigation. The association apologised to the public and to anyone who may have misinterpreted their intentions.

TimesLIVE