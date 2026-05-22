Gunmen kill two in Eastern Cape

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Two men were shot dead in an execution-style attack at a homestead in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night, while their girlfriends were left unharmed.

Police spokesperson Capt Majola Nkohli said the attack unfolded at about 11pm at Mthuvi village in the Thembalethu administrative area, near Dutywa.

“Three unknown armed men stormed the first victim’s home while he was with his girlfriend,” Nkohli said. “The suspects kidnapped the couple and hijacked the girlfriend’s vehicle.”

The pair were taken to the house of a second victim, who was also with his girlfriend. The two men were fatally shot at the second location. The two women were not harmed.

“When officers arrived at the scene after a complaint of murder, they found the bodies of the two men with gunshot wounds,” Nkohli said.

The hijacked vehicle was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning. The suspects remain at large. Police have opened cases of murder, kidnapping and carjacking. The motive is not yet known.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward,” Nkohli said.

Information can be reported to investigating officer detective Lt-Col Xolile Rantyi on 082-065-9058, or anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

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