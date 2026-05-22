Local government elections clash with matric exams

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It's feared some pupils may feel overwhelmed, fatigued, or too focused on their exams to participate in the electoral process.

The overlap of local government elections with the matric exams could affect youth voter turnout.

The local government elections are scheduled for November 4, a period traditionally reserved for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. Voting days are declared public holidays, so exams will not be written on the same day.

Senior lecturer in political studies and international relations at North-West University Dr Mabutho Shangase said the timing still had the potential to create difficulties for grade 12 pupils preparing to vote for the first time.

“They will be required to balance the pressures of high-stakes examinations with the heightened political engagement and mobilisation typically associated with elections,” he said.

He said South Africa has experienced a steady decline in voter turnout since 1994, with the 2019 national elections recording a 66.1% turnout, while in the 2021 local government elections it dropped to 45.86%.

“If a significant proportion of young voters are unable or unwilling to participate due to competing academic commitments [studying for exams], this trend may be further entrenched,” Shangase said.

Educational psychologist Prof Kobus Maree from the University of Pretoria described the overlap between the elections and matric exams as “unfortunate”, saying both events are critically important.

Some pupils may feel overwhelmed, fatigued, or too focused on their examinations to participate in the electoral process. Others may become distracted by political campaigning, debates, rallies and increased social media activity.

Maree urged politicians to avoid campaigning near schools and called on pupils, parents and teachers to begin planning voting schedules in advance.

“We need to go out of our way to limit the impact of political activities, especially inflammatory statements from politicians,” he said.

Maree also encouraged schools to involve psychologists where necessary to help pupils manage stress and maintain balance during the examination period, saying the focus should remain on protecting pupils’ wellbeing and their future.

TimesLIVE