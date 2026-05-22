Police arrest suspects linked to business robbery syndicate

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Five suspects have been arrested by Limpopo police in connection with robberies at liquor outlets, filling stations and other businesses. Stock image.

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Police in Limpopo have arrested five suspects believed to be behind a series of violent business robberies in the province.

The arrests were carried out during the early hours of Friday as part of Operation VIMPER, an intelligence-driven operation targeting suspects believed to be terrorising businesses in the Capricorn, Mopani and Vhembe districts, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“The operation was launched after crime intelligence received critical information regarding a syndicate allegedly involved in robberies at filling stations, liquor outlets and other commercial premises,” said Ledwaba.

The operation included several law enforcement agencies, including the provincial tracking team, the provincial investigation unit, the provincial organised crime unit and support from Tshimollo Security and Investigations.

The operation led to the arrest of five male suspects, aged between 31 and 44, in villages within the Bolobedu and Tzaneen policing areas.

“The preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects used sophisticated methods during the robberies, including angle grinders to break open safes and ATM machines. Police believe the group stole undisclosed amounts of cash, cigarettes, liquor and groceries during the crimes,” said Ledwaba.

Police also linked the suspects to a previous incident in the Sebayeng policing area, where they allegedly exchanged gunfire with police officers and private security personnel responding to an alarm at a business centre before fleeing the scene.

During the operation, police recovered four illegal firearms, including two revolvers and two pistols with serial numbers removed. Officers also seized 35 rounds of live ammunition, 20 new and used angle-grinder cutting wheels believed to have been used during the robberies, and three vehicles allegedly used by the suspects — two Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedans and a Mazda 6.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Bolobedu and Tzaneen magistrate’s courts on Monday. They are expected to face charges related to the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, while investigations continue into linking the suspects to charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe praised the operational teams for securing the arrests.

“This breakthrough sends a strong and unequivocal message that organised crime has no place in Limpopo. I commend our operational members and all supporting stakeholders for their courage, professionalism and determination in protecting our communities,” said Hadebe.

TimesLIVE