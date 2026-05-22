Pretoria guesthouse murder: Three suspects from KZN granted bail

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Four suspects were arrested in Protea Glen in connection with the murder of emergency services veteran Braam Kruger.

Three men linked to the murder of emergency services veteran Braam Kruger have been granted bail of R3,000 by the Pretoria magistrates’ court.

Kruger, who founded medical services company EQiGate SA, was lured to a Brooklyn guesthouse via a dating site on April 2. After checking in, he was robbed and murdered. CCTV footage helped lead to the arrest of four men.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the court had granted bail to Mpendulo Nyembe, Spheshile Mbambo and Siphosihle Xulu, all from KwaZulu-Natal.

Their co-accused, Ntando Zondi, was remanded in custody pending a continuation of his bail application on May 27.

They are facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances relating to the death of 40-year-old Kruger.

Mahanjana said Zondi and Kruger had allegedly communicated via the site and agreed to meet at a guesthouse.

At 5pm Zondi and his three co-accused allegedly arrived at the guesthouse, checked in and informed the receptionist that a friend would join them later.

About 20 minutes later, Kruger arrived and was allegedly escorted by Zondi to the room where he was killed. The suspects left a few hours later. His body was discovered by a cleaner the next morning.

The accused were arrested on April 12 at a residence they were renting in Protea Glen, Soweto.

During the bail proceedings, Mahanjana said the accused said they were first-time offenders, had children and that their families were financially dependent on them.

In opposing their release, investigating officer Sgt Daniel Caba said there was a risk they could evade trial as they reside in KwaZulu-Natal. State prosecutor Kgaogelo Sibeko further argued that the accused face serious charges and, if convicted, could receive lengthy prison sentences, which increased the likelihood of their absconding.

The court, however, found that it was in the interests of justice to grant bail, noting that the accused had no previous convictions and that residing in another province does not necessarily indicate an intention to evade trial.

As part of their bail conditions, the accused are required to report to the Pinetown police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

TimesLIVE