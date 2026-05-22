SAHRC investigates claims of hate speech by Dis-Chem investor Saltzman

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Dis-Chem shareholder Mark Saltzman has come under fire after making derogatory comments about journalist Redi Tlhabi. File image

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into alleged racist and derogatory statements attributed to Dis-Chem shareholder Mark Saltzman.

In a series of since-deleted posts on X, Saltzman called journalist Redi Tlhabi a “bitch” during a social media dispute in response to her advocacy for Palestinian rights, further accusing Tlhabi of receiving funding from Qatar and his mother’s Dis-Chem Foundation to spread misinformation.

Saltzman was also accused by a user on the X platform, without providing proof of its legitimacy, of using the “k-word” and asking “where’s your dompas” in another social media post.

The exchanges sparked widespread calls for a boycott of Dis-Chem.

The SAHRC said it had noted the social media content circulating online and immediately initiated its probe.

“The commission confirms it has, on its own accord, opened an investigation into the matter in accordance with its constitutional and legislative mandate.

“At this preliminary stage, the investigation will include, among other things, verification of the authenticity of the material and consideration of the matter in line with the commission’s complaints-handling procedures and applicable equality jurisprudence.”

Hello. Some of you mean well and I always appreciate and reflect on your counsel. But not always. For months, @Dischem 's Mark Saltzman (who has now deleted his account ( called me a bitch. I did nothing. I assumed he was another angry troll. I didn't know who he was until he… pic.twitter.com/xpYo33fxuV — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) May 17, 2026

The SAHRC reiterated the “k-word” remains one of the most painful and degrading racial slurs in South Africa’s history.

“South African courts, including the Constitutional Court, have repeatedly recognised the severe harm this language inflicts on dignity, equality, and social cohesion within our constitutional democracy.

“The commission condemns racism and any conduct or language which undermines the constitutional values of human dignity, equality and non-racialism.”

Dis-Chem distanced itself from Saltzman’s statements towards Tlhabi.

“We do not condone misogynistic or derogatory language directed at any person,” Dis-Chem said. “The language used in the exchange by Mark Saltzman does not reflect the values of Dis-Chem, our board or our management team.”

Dis-Chem clarified that while Saltzman is a shareholder, he is not a board member or an employee and does not represent the company in any capacity.

“We reiterate we unequivocally reject and distance ourselves from the comments and sentiments,” the company said.

Dis-Chem also dismissed claims regarding financial links to Tlhabi.

“The Dis-Chem Foundation has always conducted its work with the utmost integrity and with strong financial and operational guardrails in place. We have no record of any payment being made to Tlhabi in her personal capacity by either the company or the Dis-Chem Foundation. Any inference otherwise is false.”

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