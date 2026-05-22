IN PICS | Soweto pupils get access to coding and robotics education

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Soweto pupils introduced to AI and robotics as jobs market evolves.

The Siyabonga Secondary School in Soweto this week unveiled a new robotics and AI laboratory.

The lab is equipped with digital learning tools including motion sensors, microcontrollers and smart devices that can detect movement, respond and communicate data.

The Siyabonga robotics lab is part of the Trevor Noah Foundation’s flagship Khulani Schools programme, which focuses on improving educational outcomes in underserved communities. The Soweto lab is the fifth established by the foundation in Gauteng.

The programme also creates a continuous digital learning pathway within the community. Siyabonga Secondary School is situated near Moses Kotane Primary School, which already has a robotics lab, allowing pupils to continue developing coding and robotics skills as they move into high school.

Pupils from Grade 8 to matric will participate in structured programmes.

Grades 8 and 9 will receive curriculum-aligned coding and robotics lessons during school hours, while Grades 10 to 12 will participate in after-school programmes focused on AI and career readiness.

Nkanyiso Ncube with Siyabonga Mafokane at the launch of the robotics laboratory at Siyabonga Secondary School. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Communications manager at the Trevor Noah Foundation, Olona Tywabi, said access to coding and robotics education could help narrow opportunity gaps that many township pupils face

“For many learners in underserved communities, exposure to technology is limited, which can widen existing inequalities over time. By introducing coding and robotics in schools, we are not only building digital literacy, but also creating pathways to careers and opportunities that learners may not otherwise have considered accessible to them.

“In some cases, educators also require additional training and support to confidently integrate coding, robotics and digital tools into everyday teaching and learning.”

The initiative is supported by Sifiso EdTech, which assists with curriculum design, teacher training and implementation of the programme.

Head of digital learning and technology at Sifiso EdTech, Xoliswa Mahlangu, said the programme encourages pupils to use coding and robotics to solve real-life community challenges.

“They will tackle community challenges like designing safety systems or monitoring soil to manage water in school and community gardens, using coding and robotics. These hands-on projects build skills in problem-solving, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.”

Lerato Mokweni alongside Minenhle Jacisa presenting their robots at the robotics laboratory. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Organisations involved in the initiative say robotics education also has benefits beyond technical skills.

Tywabi said robotics programmes help build confidence, curiosity and resilience.

“We have seen learners become more engaged in the classroom, more willing to collaborate with peers, and more confident in expressing their ideas and solving problems,” Tywabi said.

The facility is sponsored by the Shoprite Foundation, the seventh nationally, after similar projects launched earlier this year in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga and Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.

Director Maude Modise said the skills learned at the labs can help open doors to future careers — from software development and engineering to data science and other emerging digital fields.

“Beyond specific roles, these skills are becoming essential across industries as technology reshapes how we work. Just as importantly, they build critical thinking, problem-solving and adaptability,” she said.

TimesLIVE