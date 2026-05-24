One person killed in fire at Pretoria informal settlement

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City of Tshwane emergency services are on scene responding to a shack fire at the Plastic View informal settlement in Moreleta Park.

A body has been discovered under rubble during mop-up operations after a devastating shack fire at the Plastic View informal settlement in Moreleta Park.

The City of Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) said EMS crews remain on the scene after multiple shacks caught fire on Sunday morning.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the emergency services received a call shortly after 6am, reporting multiple shacks on fire.

“The emergency communication centre immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Central, Silverton, Erasmuskloof and Mamelodi fire stations to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that about 150 shacks were affected by the fire. Assessments are under way to determine the full extent of the damage and the number of families displaced by the incident.”

Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters acted swiftly to contain and extinguish the blaze in an effort to prevent it from spreading further through the informal settlement.

“During the search and recovery operations, firefighters discovered a body among the debris. The person was unable to evacuate when the fire started. As mop-up operations continue, emergency personnel will continue searching the affected area to ensure that all residents are accounted for. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, and preliminary investigations will be conducted once firefighting operations have been completed and the scene has been declared safe.”

She said the disaster risk management teams would conduct assessments to determine the extent of the damage and provide assistance to affected families.

“The emergency services department would like to remind residents to exercise caution when using electrical appliances, open flames, candles, paraffin stoves and heating devices, especially during winter, when the risk of residential fires increases,” said Radebe-Kgiba.

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