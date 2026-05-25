Baldwin Ndaba remembered as fearless democracy storyteller

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Veteran journalist Baldwin Ndaba is being remembered for his fearless reporting and contribution to South African journalism over nearly three decades.

Baldwin Ndaba, who worked for several Independent Newspapers titles including the Diamond Field Advertiser, The Star, Sunday Independent and Saturday Star, is being remembered as a dedicated and fearless journalist committed to truth and public service.

The National Press Club (NPC) described Ndaba as a journalist who left behind “a proven and impeccable legacy of chronicling the socio-political narratives that shaped post-1994 South Africa, marked by depth, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to truth”.

A son of Galeshewe in Kimberley, Ndaba built a respected career covering stories on crime, corruption and politics, while also documenting the milestones of South Africa’s democracy.

The organisation said he “understood the assignment and told the nation’s stories without any fear or favour”.

NPC chairperson Antoinette Slabbert said Ndaba understood the role of journalism in strengthening democracy.

“Baldwin Ndaba was a consummate and unassuming journalist who understood for democracy to flourish, it requires a vigilant fourth estate with an appreciation of the country’s history. He loved his country and understood the responsibility we all share in building modern-day South Africa,” said Slabbert.

The NPC said Ndaba’s work and contribution to journalism would continue to inspire the media industry for years to come.

Ndaba will be buried in Kimberley on Saturday, with a memorial service expected to take place later this week.

The organisation also paid tribute to late journalist and cultural pioneer Maria McCloy, saying she and Ndaba helped shape storytelling in the early years of South Africa’s democracy.

The NPC said: “They both left an indelible mark that will continue to inspire and propel the industry to the greater heights.”

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