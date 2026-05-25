Court gives Tshwane green light to demolish ‘unlawful’ Pretoria West property

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The city of Tshwane wins court battle to demolish illegal Pretoria West building.

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The City of Tshwane has won a court order to demolish a multi-storey building in Pretoria West after accusing a property developer of repeatedly ignoring municipal laws.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane MMC for corporate and shared services, Flora Monama, said the Pretoria high court granted the city a final interdict, eviction and demolition order against developer George Asaba over a property in Proclamation Hill.

The property, situated at 47 Arcadia Avenue, was allegedly developed illegally despite several stop construction notices from the municipality.

According to the city, the property was zoned for only one dwelling house, but a large multi-storey structure was built without approved building plans.

Monama said the building also had illegal electricity connections.

“The building is riddled with illegal electricity connections that pose a severe fire hazard and poses an immediate danger of total structural failure,” she said.

The municipality accused Asaba of repeatedly defying city regulations and exploiting vulnerable people looking for accommodation.

“For years, Asaba has acted as a law unto himself,” Monama said.

She said the ruling sends a strong warning to illegal property developers operating in Tshwane.

“If you build illegally in Tshwane, we will take you to court, and we will demolish your structures,” she said.

The city said this was not the first enforcement action against Asaba and confirmed that more of his properties have already been referred to court.

It also revealed that one of his non-compliant properties had already been demolished, with more enforcement operations expected to follow.

The city added that it would continue pursuing legal action to ensure all unauthorised structures linked to Asaba are removed.

TimesLIVE