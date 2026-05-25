Family demands justice for slain father and breadwinner Edward Kabini

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Family left shattered after the murder of Tshepo Kabini who they described as the family's sole breadwinner.

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The Pretoria North magistrate’s court has further delayed the bail hearing of Raymond Mnisi, 44, who is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing Tshepo Edward Kabini.

Mnisi, who was arrested at his home on May 14, will remain in custody until his formal bail application resumes on Tuesday at 2pm.

​Meanwhile, family, friends and colleagues are mourning the devastating loss of a man they describe as the pillar of their community.

​According to a family member who asked not to be named for safety reasons, Kabini was the sole breadwinner for his family, and his death has left them shattered.

“As I am in court today, his mother’s health has severely declined since losing her only son. She has diabetes; they took her only son, who was taking care of his mother. She can’t take all the grieving,” the family member said.

Kabini left behind three children aged between three and 13 years.

“His wife is pregnant at the moment. Children are going to grow up without a father. Tshepo loved his family and his kids. How are we going to take care of all those responsibilities he used to take care of?”

​Those who were close to Kabini say they remember him as a loving, caring and peaceful man.

“Tshepo was much more than just a villager, he was a friend, a brother and a father figure to many. He was known for his caring nature in the community. His death has left his entire village in deep mourning,” said one of his friends outside court.

He said Kabini took pride in his work.

“He was respected in his workplace.”

Kabini was attacked at his workplace at Toncrete Company in Akasia on May 8.

He succumbed to his injuries at Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Garankuwa.

On Friday, the case was postponed due to a shortage of staff and technical glitches with the recording systems at the court.

On Monday, the case faced another delay due to unavailability of water.

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