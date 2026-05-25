Fire guts KZN court, no injuries reported

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The Himeville magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal was gutted by a fire on Saturday, leaving parts of the building damaged, including the magistrate’s office and the main courtroom.

According to the minister of justice and constitutional development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, the fire was started by a contractor working on the site.

“A contractor working on-site lit a fire in the office fireplace, which quickly spread out of control and tore through the building,” she said, adding that emergency services rushed to the scene to fight the flames."

No injuries or fatalities were reported. The building suffered significant damage, while some critical areas were saved.

“The fire severely damaged the magistrate’s office, the National Prosecuting Authority offices and the main courtroom,” Kubayi said.

The cash hall and the filing room, which holds important court records and charge sheets, remain unaffected.

Kubayi said her department is currently working with the department of public works to find an alternative government-owned building nearby to serve as a temporary courthouse for legal matters to continue.

“​The department promised to release an update soon regarding temporary arrangements, ensuring that essential community justice services are not disrupted."

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