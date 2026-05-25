Five times Black Coffee made international music history beyond borders

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Black Coffee has undeniably become a force to be reckoned with thanks to the strides he’s been making beyond Mzansi’s borders.

While filling London’s iconic O2 Arena is his latest triumph, it is just one chapter in his historic journey and how he continues to fly the SA flag high.

We take a look at some of the music icon’s biggest international moves that have grown his global legion of fans:

O2 ARENA PERFORMANCE

Black Coffee performed to a sold-out audience at the 02 Arena in London at the famed 360-degree stage surrounded by a live orchestra.

The DJ had international stars like Alicia Keys and some South African acts, including DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, share the stage with him.

SHUTTING DOWN ROMAN AMPITHEATRE

On May 8, Black Coffee transformed the Arenes de Nîmes amphitheatre into a dance floor when he played for a crowd of 14,000 cheering fans in France.

MADISON SQAURE GARDEN

On October 2023, Black Coffee became the first South African DJ to headline at Madison Square Garden.

This show had many from South Africa jet off to the Big Apple to witness him make history.

GETTING RESIDENCY AT IBIZA

Over the years, the residency slots in Ibiza venues have been dominated by European and American DJs. However, Black Coffee broke the ceiling in 2017 when he secured his headline residency at Hi Ibiza (one of the top clubs on the island). He since frequents the island as one of its sought-after DJs.

WINNING A GRAMMY

Among the many accolades Black Coffee has acquired during his career, walking away with the Best Dance/Electronic Album for his project Subconsciously at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards is a moment Mzansi will never forget. While he may not have performed on the night, he joins a slew of icons like Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Wouter Kellerman to have been similarly recognised.

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