Hawks secure R4.5m forfeiture in Limpopo illegal chrome mining case

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Seven trucks are among R4.4m in assets that have been forfeited in an illegal chrome mining crackdown.

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The Limpopo high court has granted a forfeiture order worth about R4.5m against assets linked to alleged illegal chrome mining operations in the Sekhukhune district.

Hawks spokesperson Avele Fumba said the Limpopo Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) and Asset Forfeiture Investigation (AFI) team, working with stakeholders under Operation Vala Umgodi, secured the order after extensive investigations.

The order, which was handed down on Tuesday, followed investigations into suspected illicit chrome mining activities conducted between 2024 and 2025 in Burgersfort, Mecklenburg, Driekop and Malipsdrift.

Fumba said multidisciplinary operations during the probe led to the seizure of trucks and trailers allegedly used to transport chrome, while more than 20 suspects were arrested on various offences linked to illegal mining activities.

The forfeiture order covers seven trucks, two trailers and two bakkies, a Toyota Hilux and a Nissan NP300.

The total estimated value of the forfeited assets is R4.5m.

Illegal mining continues to pose a significant challenge in parts of South Africa, with authorities increasingly targeting assets allegedly used to facilitate unlawful mining operations.

Limpopo Hawks head Maj-Gen advocate Gobz Govender, said: “The order demonstrates a huge step in disrupting illegal mining activities and removing assets believed to have been used in the commission of crime.”

The forfeiture is part of ongoing enforcement efforts under Operation Vala Umgodi, a national initiative targeting illegal mining activities and related organised crime.

TimesLIVE