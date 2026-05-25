Kruger Park rhino poacher to spend 28 years behind bars

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The Skukuza regional court has handed down an effective 28-year prison sentence to Sifiso Mbuyane for rhino poaching-related offenses.

The Skukuza regional court has sentenced Sifiso Mbuyane to 28 years in prison after he was found guilty on eight charges including killing two rhinos and illegally entering the Kruger National Park.

​The incident dates back to January 17, 2017, when park rangers heard gunshots while patrolling the Pretoriuskop section of the park, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Nyuswa said while searching the area, the rangers spotted three men running away.

“Soon after, rangers found a freshly killed rhino with its horns already cut off,” Nyuswa said.

“​Rangers tracked the suspects for about four kilometres. They caught Mbuyane and two other men in the act of cutting the horns off a second rhino.“

The 44-year-old pointed a gun at the rangers and they fired back.

The other two men managed to escape, but Mbuyane was arrested on the scene.

​Rangers recovered two bags containing rhino horns, a rifle, ammunition and a knife

​Nyuswa said Mbuyane pleaded not guilty during his trial.

Prosecutor Lot Mgiba presented undeniable evidence to the court including ​DNA proof, ballistics and eyewitnesses.

​Mbuyane was previously released on bail during his trial.

“Shockingly, while out on bail, he was arrested for another rhino poaching incident,” Nyuswa said, adding that Mbuyane and two other co-accused are currently facing charges for allegedly killing three rhinos in 2015.

That separate case is still ongoing and will resume in court on Friday.

“​The total prison time for all eight individual crimes added up to several decades. The judge ordered some sentences to be served at the same time."

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