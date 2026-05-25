POLL | What do you think about Orlando Pirates being the Betway Premiership champions?

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Orlando Pirates players celebrating after beating Orbit College FC 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to clinch the Betway Premiership league title. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates are officially the 2025/26 Betway Premiership champions, ending a gruelling 14-year league drought and finally halting Mamelodi Sundowns’ near-decade of dominance.

But while the trophy is securely in the cabinet after Bucs beat Orbit College FC 2-0 on Saturday, South African football fans are still questioning if the win was fair.

The final, title-clinching match has split fans, rivals and pundits into deeply divided camps.

On one side, some argue this was the climax of a relentless, hard-fought 10-month campaign.

On the other side of the timeline, rival fans are crying foul, with sceptics pointing to the chaotic nature of the match, labelling the victory a complete fluke driven by bizarre opposition mistakes and own goals.

The more cynical corners of Football Twitter are shouting conspiracy, claiming the match felt “highly suspicious” or bought.

TimesLIVE