SA steps up talks with neighbours to curb illegal migration as tensions rise

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The illegal migration debate has heated up ahead of November's local government elections. Picture: Michael Pinyana

The government is stepping up co-operation with South Africa’s neighbours to curb undocumented migration as tension over the thorny issue spills beyond domestic politics into regional diplomacy.

The matter has gained prominence in the political discourse ahead of local government elections set for November, with border management and undocumented migration emerging as recurring themes in public debate.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said in a written response to questions in parliament that the government was relying on bilateral agreements and joint security structures with neighbouring states to reduce undocumented migration and improve border management.

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale had asked what the South African government and its counterparts in neighbouring states were doing to curb undocumented migrants, illicit substances and explosives from entering the country both through formal ports of entry and informal crossings.

Schreiber said the Border Management Authority (BMA) had signed joint action plans with Lesotho, Mozambique and eSwatini to reduce undocumented migration through co-ordinated operations. Structures overseeing those agreements meet quarterly to monitor progress and identify areas requiring intervention.

“The governance structures for these joint action plans have been established and are very effective. The structures convene on a quarterly basis to track progress and improve on areas that are not gaining sufficient traction,” Schreiber said.

“The department of home affairs and BMA participate in bi-national commissions with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia on the following committees: political and diplomatic, economic, social, defence and security. Issues of reducing undocumented migration are discussed and resolved mainly at the defence and security committee.”

The treatment of African foreign nationals living in South Africa has drawn expressions of concern from governments across the continent.

That scrutiny intensified this week after Ghana’s high commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said his government had identified about 800 nationals living in South Africa who seek to return home after a registration drive by the mission, a significant increase from earlier estimates.

Spoke to Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa, Benjamin Quashie who says there’s quite a high number of Ghana’s nationals in SA who are in the country legally and illegally. A lot of them have unsuccessfully tried to get work permits.



He says there are only 16 000 Ghanaian… pic.twitter.com/G1aLSdAO0c — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) May 24, 2026

In an interview with Business Day, Quashie said Ghana was facilitating the repatriation of citizens who wanted to return home. The process reflects growing uncertainty and concern among some migrant communities over their safety.

Malawi formally raised concerns with South Africa this week over the safety of its own citizens following attacks on foreign nationals, according to international relations & cooperation minister Ronald Lamola.

Lamola said his counterparts from Ghana and other countries had also expressed concern over developments inside South Africa.

He said South Africa had assured those governments that it condemned attacks targeting foreign nationals and remained committed to protecting those living in the country.

South Africa remains one of Africa’s largest destination economies and has long attracted migrants seeking work and business opportunities.

But locals angry over sluggish economic growth and high unemployment accuse foreigners of taking their jobs and resent having to compete with them for access to basic services such as healthcare and education.