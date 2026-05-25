SAPS mourns death of sergeant wounded in Durban ambush

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The South African Police Service is mourning the death of Sgt Mandla Khuzwayo. Picture:

The South African Police Service is mourning the death of Sgt Mandla Khuzwayo who succumbed to gunshot wounds at the weekend after being critically injured in an ambush attack in Durban nearly a month ago.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Khuzwayo and Capt Louis Nel, both members of crime intelligence, were travelling in an unmarked vehicle on April 30 when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

Nel died on the scene while Khuzwayo was rushed to the hospital, where he remained under medical care while fighting for his life until his death.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane expressed deep sadness over the loss and condemned the ongoing attacks against police officers across the country.

“The loss of Sgt Khuzwayo is yet another painful reminder of the danger our members face daily in the execution of their duties. We remain deeply concerned by the targeting of police officers and are intensifying measures aimed at enhancing and improving police safety.” said Dimpane.

Dimpane described the killing as a direct attack on the authority of the state and South Africa’s ability to fight crimes.

“We will not rest until those behind this senseless attack are found and prosecuted. A dedicated team remains hard at work following all possible leads,” Dimpane added.

Nel was laid to rest on May 8 in Durban. The service was attended by several dignitaries including KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, alongside colleagues, family members and friends.

TimesLIVE